Kerry Washington Keeps ‘Scandal’ Ship Alive With Tweets and a Strike Reunion
Washington has declared her allegiance in the 'Scandal' love triangle that divided fans of the former ABC series
Stars, they're just like us: They can't let go of their ships. Kerry Washington has been riling up the Scandal fans five years after the show ended with some swoon-worthy social media posts lately, though you'll only be swooning if you were a big fan of #Olitz — the couple name for Olivia Pope (Washington) and Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn).
If you were a Jake lover, you're outta luck. Washington declared him her "second favorite TV boyfriend" in a birthday post to Scott Foley on July 15. "Love you big time @scottkfoley! Just not as much as @tonygoldwyn." Ouch!
On July 28, Washington volunteered at the SAG-AFTRA office in New York City alongside both Goldwyn and Bellamy Young, who played Fitz's wife Mellie. She posted a selfie in which she was sandwiched between them, with no Scott Foley in sight.
- Strike Rules: What Actors Can and Can’t Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike
- SAG-Aftra Negotiating Committee Votes Unanimously to Recommend Actors Strike
- Actors Avoid Strike For Now As SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Agree to Extend Negotiations
- Matt Damon, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and More React to SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Actors Strike Is Official: Labor Stoppage to Begin at Midnight After Unanimous SAG-AFTRA Vote
The three former costars folded SAG-AFTRA shirts, wrote signs, and filmed videos together which were posted on Washington's Instagram stories. In one, Goldwyn complained that Washington and Young were making videos without him, but he joined in soon after.
"We're on strike to get a fair deal for all the workers in our industry who put so much on the line," he explained. "We're just asking for fairness."
"And so that we don't get replaced by computers," Washington added. "Whoa."
By "computers," she's referring to AI, which has been a major talking point in negotiations with studios for both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. While the WGA has been on strike since May 2, SAG-AFTRA joined them on July 14.
Foley, meanwhile, is starring in The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway.
