Keri Russell Says She Was the 'Least Talented' Member of 'The Mickey Mouse Club'
Entertainment
Keri Russell Says She Was the ‘Least Talented’ Member of ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’

'When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me?' the actress reflected

Mike Vulpo
Keri Russell appears in Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat.’Netflix

Keri Russell is looking back on her start in Hollywood with both fondness and appreciation.

Before winning a Golden Globe for her role in Felicity or starring in Netflix's The Diplomat, the actress was one of many kids hoping to reach their dreams as a member of The Mickey Mouse Club

"Some of those people are still my best friends — Ilana [Miller] and Lindsey [Alley]," she told W Magazine in an interview published Tuesday. "I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there. And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there. I'm not kidding."

With a group of colleagues that included Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake, Russell says she can't believe how things worked out for so many of her peers.

"When I look at those kids, I'm like, 'Why in the world did they pick me?'" she said. "It was wild."

When asked if she saved anything from her time on the show, Russell replied: "My sanity, my dignity. Not everyone got out alive."

All jokes aside, the actress has found her own success in Hollywood. Just last month, Russell received a 2023 Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her performance in The Diplomat.

While the opportunity initially caught Russell by surprise, she couldn't pass up on the intriguing script. 

"I had a really great run with The Americans," she said. "I wasn't looking to do a new show, but Debora Cahn's writing was just the perfect combination of intellect and this diplomatic world that I knew very little about, with this added sprinkle of screwball comedy. The brightness of that was attractive to me."

