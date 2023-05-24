The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kenneth Anger, Counterculture Filmmaker and Author, Dead at 96

    The artist behind 'Lucifer Rising' and 'Hollywood Babylon' reportedly died of natural causes on May 11 at his home in Yucca Valley, California.

    Glenn Garner
    Kenneth Anger, the counterculture icon behind the film Lucifer Rising and the book Hollywood Babylon, has died. He was 96.

    Monika Sprüth and Philomene Magers, who represent Anger's work through Sprüth Magers Gallery in Los Angeles, announced his death on their website with a retrospective of the "visionary" artist's life and career.

    "Kenneth was a trailblazer," they wrote in a tribute. "His cinematic genius and influence will live on and continue to transform all those who encounter his films, words and vision."

    His artist liaison Spencer Glesby additionally told the Associated Press that Anger died of natural causes on May 11 at his home in Yucca Valley, Calif.

    Kenneth Anger
    Kenneth Anger poses for a portrait in Los Angeles in 1955 (Estate of Edmund Teske/Getty Images)

    Born Feb. 3, 1927, in Santa Monica, Anger (né Anglemyer) began making movies at age 10 before embarking on a decades-spanning body of work known for its queer themes and imagery of occultism.

    In his film career, Anger is most known for his Magick Lantern Cycle series of short films, which features 1972's Lucifer Rising as well as his seminal 1947 black-and-white film Fireworks, which featured homoerotic scenes far ahead of its time.

    Anger was arrested on obscenity charges following the release of Fireworks, but he was later acquitted as the California Supreme Court determined that the film was art, a landmark free speech ruling.

    He was also known for his gossip book Hollywood Babylon, which was banned in the U.S. shortly after its 1965 release, until it was reprinted a decade later.

    The underground auteur's high-profile friendships included Tennessee Williams, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, sexologist Alfred Kinsey and Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey.

