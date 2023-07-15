Ken Jeong Is ‘at a Loss for Words’ After Hitting This Major Milestone (Exclusive)

Ken Jeong found himself in an unfamiliar state recently: "It may be for the first time in my life I'm speechless." The actor and comedian — who describes himself as "incredibly talkative" and someone who "always has something to say" — was "at a loss for words" after getting a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I quit my day job as a physician in the hopes of becoming a character actor. I didn't quit my job to be famous. I just love acting. I love comedy and I love performance. And I just wanted to see if it wasn't too late to do that for a living and that's really all I ever wanted," Jeong shared with The Messenger about his unlikely journey.

"To be selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame — it still is so surreal. I would not have a career if it wasn't for the fans because. Everyone's more talented than me, but I'm so blessed to have the goodwill of the fans and the public. There is almost like a trust like 'he's going do his best to entertain and provide an escape'. That's a trust that I don't take for granted and the older I get and the more established I am in this business, you realize that that's the gift. The gift is the goodwill. I am just so blessed and just so thankful.

Jeong, who currently stars in season two of the hit murder mystery show The Afterparty and was recently named Cottonelle's first-ever "Assvertiser" to encourage people to "get real about down-there care," also talked about his bid to officiate a co-star's wedding and the thing he wants to do for the rest of his life.

Reflecting on his headline-making run on The Masked Singer

"I think it also helps that I'm the smartest judge of the masked singer. I go with my gut. I don't like to think and sometimes I'm not even listening. Sometimes I'm not even reading the clues. It's a gift and you're welcome America," he quipped. "And for some reason, everyone in the audience and at home seems to boo me on The Masked Singer. They're booing all my guesses and I have to say 'How dare you,' but I understand. Probably a little jelly but get it. I get it. I know exactly who this is and you don't."

Jeong: George Pimentel/ Getty Images; Background: J614/ Getty Images

Volunteering to officiate his Masked Singer co-star Nicole Scherzinger's upcoming wedding to Thom Evans

"I should be officiating this. They'll probably ask me to sing at the wedding. I get it, we'll see. I honestly am waiting for them, in real talk, just like any other friend — you just say, 'Congratulations and just let us know.' I'm so happy for Nicole," the Community alum explained. "I think she has just become a family friend, really. She's from Hawaii. She's part of my Ohana.

Jeong also hilariously detailed his potential plans for the Pussycat Dolls singer's wedding: "I've already put in my order for a surf and turf at the reception. I've already put, you know, the table that I want — one at a good spot where the sun is not hitting me, you know? I put it in my request for where I want to sit at the wedding and reception and a hotel room. Yeah, so I put in a lot of requests. She hasn't gotten back to me about those yet."

The philosophy he and his wife share

"Because of our kids' schedule from school we [try to get away] every summer. I'm very blessed with having a very supportive family, not just my wife but my kids as well. We're all supporting each other in our flexibility of all of our schedules and we all make it work for each other. In the spring I was filming a movie out of the country and then my wife and kids joined me and we went on safari. [It was] their spring break and we were able to schedule that in. It takes a bit of extra work. It's not like we have an assistant or a production do it for us. We're very hands on and so my wife and I really just planned it as meticulously as possible to go around our kids' schedule as well. We're great partners. I think that that's kind of the motto and philosophy we have. We're all partners in this."

His blissful summer weekends

"It's a combination of vacations and staycations. Recently my daughter did an internship at a science lab at a college and we decided as a family, 'Let's just do a little staycation.' It wasn't too far from home and we stayed at a residence and we would just have dinner every night together. We brought our dog and it was just amazing. I walked a lot and I exercised a lot and it was just one of the best trips I've had. It really wasn't too far from and we did it as a family. So that's what I want to do the rest of my life. It's just relaxing. It was a relaxing drive up there. There's something to be said about not taking the routine things you do in life for granted. I think I'm at that point in my life where I really want to exercise that to the fullest now."

Want to hear more from actors, singers, influencers and creatives beyond what is on the screen, stage or page ? Stay tuned for The Messenger's new interview series, My Ideal Weekend, where we catch up with beloved stars about the thoughts, memories, interests and activities that help fuel (and refuel) their lives and work.