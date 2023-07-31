Why Kelsea Ballerini Wants to Be a Louder LGBTQ+ Ally in Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini is not afraid to stand up for her beliefs.
Back in April, the country music singer made headlines when she performed with drag queens at the 2023 CMT Awards. But after Tennessee introduced legislation restricting drag performers, Ballerini wanted to make an even bigger statement.
"I think that there is so much hate and legislation and so much push against the LGBTQ+ community and especially in the genre I'm in," she shared on Friday's episode of Nightline. "I just don't stand for it. I want to be an ally, but I've always done it more quietly and I just realized that sometimes in a climate we're in, sometimes you need to get a little louder."
Getting political and making waves isn't something Ballerini has always done throughout her career. In fact, the "If You Go Down" singer said those closest to her would describe her as a "chronic people pleaser."
- Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Face with Unknown Object While Performing
- Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out After Being Hit in the Face with a Bracelet Mid-Concert
- Maren Morris Says Country Music Industry Has Done ‘Decades of Harm’ to LGBTQ+ Community
- Garth Brooks Launches Global Country Music Station The Big 615 to ‘Spread Love’ and ‘Inclusiveness’ and ‘Protect Country Music’
- Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Reacts to Trend of Fans Throwing Objects on Stage: ‘No Fun’ (Exclusive)
Now, Ballerini says she's not afraid to speak up even if others disagree with her.
"I have made choices," she shared. "I have made public statements that go against making peace with people and I never thought I would be able to do that out of fear of ruffling feathers or out of fear of people not liking me. I'm getting better at it now."
While Ballerini may not please everyone, she's receiving lots of support. After the CMT Awards, the singer took to Instagram thanking the network and the drag queens "for celebrating love, self-expression and performance."
The awards show moment also received support from Shania Twain and other artists. "Love you and this!!!" Hayley Kiyoko wrote in the comments section, while Fletcher added, "TELL 'EM."
Nightline airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. EST on ABC.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment