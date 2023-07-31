Why Kelsea Ballerini Wants to Be a Louder LGBTQ+ Ally in Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini is not afraid to stand up for her beliefs.

Back in April, the country music singer made headlines when she performed with drag queens at the 2023 CMT Awards. But after Tennessee introduced legislation restricting drag performers, Ballerini wanted to make an even bigger statement.

"I think that there is so much hate and legislation and so much push against the LGBTQ+ community and especially in the genre I'm in," she shared on Friday's episode of Nightline. "I just don't stand for it. I want to be an ally, but I've always done it more quietly and I just realized that sometimes in a climate we're in, sometimes you need to get a little louder."

Getting political and making waves isn't something Ballerini has always done throughout her career. In fact, the "If You Go Down" singer said those closest to her would describe her as a "chronic people pleaser."

Now, Ballerini says she's not afraid to speak up even if others disagree with her.

"I have made choices," she shared. "I have made public statements that go against making peace with people and I never thought I would be able to do that out of fear of ruffling feathers or out of fear of people not liking me. I'm getting better at it now."

While Ballerini may not please everyone, she's receiving lots of support. After the CMT Awards, the singer took to Instagram thanking the network and the drag queens "for celebrating love, self-expression and performance."

The awards show moment also received support from Shania Twain and other artists. "Love you and this!!!" Hayley Kiyoko wrote in the comments section, while Fletcher added, "TELL 'EM."

Nightline airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. EST on ABC.