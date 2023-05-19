Kelly Slater Shares Olympic Dreams and Opens Up About His Fear of Dying

Kelly Slater is speaking out about his goals ahead of the 2024 Olympics and getting candid about his fears.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, the surfer shared that despite the challenges he's had earlier this year, he's still hopeful that he can get back on track for next year's Olympic games.

On April 21, the record-breaking champion was eliminated from the Margaret River Pro and did not finish in the top 24 group of surfers, meaning that he will need to secure a wild card spot to make the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"I need to have a better back half of the year," the man behind KLLY footwear told The Messenger. "There are potentially one or two other ways I can get into the Olympics, but at the end of the day, if I want to keep it in my hands. I need to go out and win a few events and get better results on tour."

Slater knows how difficult it can be to catch your breath and regroup after a major loss. However, after surfing professionally for 43 years, he's found strategies that have helped him find his footing.

"I feel like I have had a little bit of a tough run as of late, but I feel a lot freer because of it. Sometimes you kind of have to mess up and lose or not perform well or not do well to kind of reassess what you're doing and to let go of the worry," Slater shared. "I feel like I've been in that process lately, and I feel a lot more comfortable."

The 11-time world champion said that feeling more comfortable has helped him hone in on what he needs to do to come back from being eliminated.

"Lately, I found myself really pinpointing what I need to work on and train with and surf on, and I feel like I have a much more determined direction right now," Slater explained. "I simplified a lot in the last couple of months."

The 2024 Olympics will be particularly unique for surfing, as the event won't be taking place in Paris like the rest of the games. Instead, surfing will be held at Teahupo'o in Tahiti, which is a part of French Polynesia. The beaches there can be particularly rough, but Slater is no stranger to them, having competed there previously.

"I think there'll be a lot of eyes on it," he said. "And if we get a big swell, if there's big waves, [Teahupo'o] is one of the most insanely dangerous, wild looking places on Earth. If we hope for big waves and get that, it'll be incredible."

Slater is also no stranger to dangerous waters. Although he's not so worried about common surfing injuries, he spoke candidly about his fear of drowning.

"The fear of drowning is real," he admitted. "The fear of getting hurt doesn't really bother me a whole lot. I don't know. Dying is a lot worse than getting injured. I've been injured a few times, and it's really just a period of time out of water. But if you want to experience waves in the fullest capacity, you have to risk getting injured."

It turns out, a lot of his fear stems from a childhood experience, he revealed.

"I was terrified of drowning as a kid because I almost drowned in a pool when I was young," Slater shared. "A guy held me underwater for a long time and scared me really badly at a swim class. He thought it was funny. I didn't think it was very funny, and it gave me nightmares."

"I actually had a very conscious flashback to it when I was about 30 years old and I was surfing in big waves, and I literally had almost a visual flashback to that moment when I was younger," he added. "I feel like I was able to really help deal with it in that way."

Now firmly in the footwear business, Slater will continue to compete up until Olympic spots are officially chosen.