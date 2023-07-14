Kelly Rowland Relives Accidentally Revealing the Gender of Beyoncé’s Baby - The Messenger
Kelly Rowland Relives Accidentally Revealing the Gender of Beyoncé’s Baby

'The worst moment ever,' she recalled. 'It was no one’s business.'

Published
Taylor Henderson
Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles attend Miguel Cotto vs. Canelo Alvarez At The Mandalay Bay Events Center Live On HBO Pay-Per-View at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland, one-third of the '90s/'00s girl group Destiny's Child, appeared on Billy Mann's new podcast Yeah, I F*cked That Up and candidly shared a few times she's made mistakes — including accidentally sharing the sex of Beyoncé's first child with the world.

"Oh my God," Rowland told Mann. "When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey’s baby, like, when she was pregnant with Blue [Ivy]. That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever. It was such a mistake… because it was no one's business."

Back in 2011, Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant with her first daughter, Blue, on the MTV VMAs but never publicly shared the baby's sex. Rowland spoiled the news months later in an interview with BANG Showbiz.

"I have no idea what I’m going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because [dad] Jay [Z] is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible," Rowland said at the time. "She won’t be spoiled, but she will be very well looked after."

She now calls that the biggest mistake she's made in an interview, even noting Beyoncé's disappointment. "I felt terrible because it was not my news," she said. "It wasn’t my news to share and I didn't mean it like that. The 'she' just kind of slipped out. I was, like, 'uh-oh.'"

It's been over a decade since the misstep and the "Survivor" singers have clearly moved on from the event. They're currently teaming up with Harris County officials in their hometown of Houston to build housing for low-income families and residents.

Beyoncé is currently in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour across the United States.

