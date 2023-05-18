Kelly Rizzo Asks Fans to ‘Do as’ Bob Saget Would Do on Late Husband’s Birthday

Bob Saget's widow paid tribute to the late actor on his birthday.

Kelly Rizzo shared a touching Instagram post Monday, which would have been the Full House star's 67th birthday.

Rizzo posted a series of memorable moments that she and Saget shared throughout the years.

"Happy birthday 🎂🩶 This truly never gets less weird or surreal," she wrote alongside the images and videos. "But the gratitude grows every single day."

She continued, "I'll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man. Life is short and we never know how long we are going to be here."

Rizzo reflected on the life that Saget lived, writing, "And I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place."

She asked fans to "celebrate Bob on his birthday, do as he would do…tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri."

As for how she planned to remember the How I Met Your Mother narrator, Rizzo shared, "I'll celebrate him today by having a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives (IYKYK). And I hope he's celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that. Thank you all for still loving Bob so much."

Saget died in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65.

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined that he died of "blunt head trauma" after falling backwards and hitting his head, multiple outlets reported at the time.

His death was ruled an accident.