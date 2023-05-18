Kelly Rizzo Asks Fans to ‘Do as’ Bob Saget Would Do on Late Husband’s Birthday

Bob Saget's widow paid tribute to the late actor on his birthday.
Kelly Rizzo shared a touching Instagram post Monday, which would have been the Full House star's 67th birthday.
Rizzo posted a series of memorable moments that she and Saget shared throughout the years.
"Happy birthday 🎂 This truly never gets less weird or surreal," she wrote alongside the images and videos. "But the gratitude grows every single day."
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’
- Timothée Chalamet on the ‘Big Joy’ of ‘Wonka’ and Prepping to Play Bob Dylan
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola’s College Graduation
- Kelly Clarkson and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Address Toxic Workplace Claims
- EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Departure, Ryan Seacrest Is Hoping for a Cooking Show Next: ‘I’m Very Interested’
She continued, "I'll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man. Life is short and we never know how long we are going to be here."
Rizzo reflected on the life that Saget lived, writing, "And I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place."
She asked fans to "celebrate Bob on his birthday, do as he would do…tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri."
As for how she planned to remember the How I Met Your Mother narrator, Rizzo shared, "I'll celebrate him today by having a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives (IYKYK). And I hope he's celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that. Thank you all for still loving Bob so much."
Saget died in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65.
The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined that he died of "blunt head trauma" after falling backwards and hitting his head, multiple outlets reported at the time.
His death was ruled an accident.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment