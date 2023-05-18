Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola’s College Graduation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating a huge milestone in daughter Lola Consuelos' life — her college graduation.

"We are so proud of you," Kelly captioned a video montage of her and her Live with Kelly and Mark co-host's daughter, who graduated from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU with a degree in music and production.

Mark, who posted the same video to his own Instagram page, added, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

Friends, fans and fellow celebs rushed to the comments section of both posts to congratulate Lola, with original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley writing, "Omg how can this be! Pony club yesterday – graduating college today!" while Sarah Michelle Gellar added, "Stop it!!! Congrats Lola."

The NYU grad previously opened up about launching her music career amid the release of her first song, "Paranoia Silverlining," featuring JO JO, last August.

"I've been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me," Lola explained to People at the time. "So I came up with the idea around 'Paranoia Silverlining,' which is the notion that maybe your biggest fears don't exist and that everyone, like it or not, [is] going to be paranoid."

In addition to Lola, 21, the longtime couple and co-stars, who wed in 1996, share sons Michael Consuelos, 25, and 20-year-old Joaquin Consuelos.