Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about the real reason she never showed off her pregnancy.
After a fan asked the Fashion Police alum if she "hired a surrogate to carry [her] child" after claiming they "never saw a pregnant picture" of her, while simultaneously questioning if she had "work done" on her neck and face, Osbourne responded, "It’s just from weight loss. Honestly I’ve only had Botox."
She continued: "There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat-shamed."
The Osbournes alum has been outspoken about being fat-shamed in the past. In 2021, the reality personality called out a tabloid on her Instagram Stories for allegedly reaching out to her for comment about gaining a "tremendous" amount of weight after previously losing 85 pounds from gastric bypass surgery.
- Why Kelly Clarkson Definitely Isn’t Celebrating 20 Years of ‘From Justin to Kelly’
- Cleveland Celebrates Annual Machine Gun Kelly Day With Charity Event
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola’s College Graduation
- Why Kelly Clarkson Is Covering Her Staff’s Salaries Out of Pocket: ‘She Understands Everyone Has Families’
- Ozzy Osbourne Drops Out of Power Trip Festival: ‘My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet’
"This past year has been the hardest year of my life. I was completely and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am happy. I am healthy and that's all that should matter."
The U.K. native announced she and boyfriend Sid Wilson were expecting their first baby in May last year.
"I know that I have been quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…" she wrote. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"
The couple welcomed son Sidney in January.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment