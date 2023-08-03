Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about the real reason she never showed off her pregnancy.

After a fan asked the Fashion Police alum if she "hired a surrogate to carry [her] child" after claiming they "never saw a pregnant picture" of her, while simultaneously questioning if she had "work done" on her neck and face, Osbourne responded, "It’s just from weight loss. Honestly I’ve only had Botox."

She continued: "There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat-shamed."

The Osbournes alum has been outspoken about being fat-shamed in the past. In 2021, the reality personality called out a tabloid on her Instagram Stories for allegedly reaching out to her for comment about gaining a "tremendous" amount of weight after previously losing 85 pounds from gastric bypass surgery.

"This past year has been the hardest year of my life. I was completely and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am happy. I am healthy and that's all that should matter."

The U.K. native announced she and boyfriend Sid Wilson were expecting their first baby in May last year.

"I know that I have been quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…" she wrote. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

The couple welcomed son Sidney in January.