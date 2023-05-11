The Takeaway: Kelly Mi Li shared her experience with being a mother, revealing she didn't leave her home for a month after welcoming her first baby.
Kelly Mi Li is opening up about being a mom to a newborn baby girl.
The Bling Empire star gave birth to her first child, daughter Mili Ma, in April.
She told E! News that she did not leave her home for the first 30 days due to a Chinese tradition in which parents stay home to recoup after welcoming a newborn.
- Rihanna Nearly Bares All in Maternity Photos from First Pregnancy: ‘Embracing Motherhood Like a G’
- Kelly Clarkson and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Address Toxic Workplace Claims
- Babies with vaccinated moms are less likely to be hospitalized with covid
- Jessie J Welcomes First Baby, Says Her ‘Whole Life Changed’
- ‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Maya Vander Welcomes ‘Rainbow Baby’ Emma Reign
"They do all the cooking, cleaning, take care of the baby whenever you need," said Mi Li, whose mother — as well as her partner, William Ma — helped during the month-long confinement. "So it gives you time to heal and also really bond with the baby. I didn't realize how much your body takes a toll after labor. It needs recovery."
She said it "has been really nice," adding, "I get my feet soaked every night with hot ginger water, and the first week was massages every night. So it's like a home spa in a sense."
She shared that having her mom on hand was a relief as she navigated life as a mother herself.
"Since I'm a first-time mom everything's hypersensitive to me. I'm like, 'There's something on her face — is that okay?' Her tear duct was blocked other day. And I'm like, 'Is this okay? Oh, my God, do we need to take her to the hospital? Do I need to call a doctor?' So she's been very helpful."
Mi Li marked her last day of "postpartum confinement" with an Instagram video of her first moments of motherhood.
"Can't believe how fast the first month has passed! I am officially done with my postpartum confinement and little Mili is one month old," she captioned the footage. "I thought I would have more time staying home to update you guys on the process but it has literally been nonstop!"
She also detailed her breastfeeding journey, writing, "For some reason I thought breastfeeding would be a natural step but it has been so hard from milk supply, latching, pumping, supplementing… We are slowly finding our rhythm but it's still challenging. Ups or downs, every moment is still such a beautiful blessing and I am so grateful for our little family 🥰 I really appreciate all the loving and encouraging messages you guys have been sending us."
