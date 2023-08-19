Kelly Clarkson Sings and Dances With Her Kids on Stage in Las Vegas
Both Clarkson's son and daughter had their chance to shine on stage, each singing a song with their Grammy Award-winning mom
Kelly Clarkson brought out two very special guests on stage during her Friday night performance at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood.
The singer welcomed both of her kids — 7-year-old son Remington "Remy" Alexander and 9-year-old daughter River Rose — to sing and dance with her as part of her residency.
In fan-shot video on TikTok, Clarkson addresses the audience, saying, "My son is seven years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick. I was like, ‘He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.'"
She then introduced "Remy B," who ran out on stage, hugged his mom, and did a few adorably groovy dance moves before the two launched into the song — which turned out to be "Whole Lotta Woman."
Later, it was River Rose's turn to join Mom on stage, with the two of them belting out "Heartbeat Song" and bouncing up and down together on stage. "You killed it in soundcheck," Clarkson complimented her daughter, prior to beginning the tune.
- Why Kelly Clarkson Definitely Isn’t Celebrating 20 Years of ‘From Justin to Kelly’
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’
- Watch Kelly Clarkson Hug ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Mid-Performance
- Kelly Clarkson and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Address Toxic Workplace Claims
- Kelly Clarkson Recalls How Antidepressants Saved Her Following Divorce: ‘Wouldn’t Have Made It’
- Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock With Live Lyric Change
Clarkson posted a backstage shot of her children taken prior to their big onstage moment on Saturday, noting "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."
The American Idol alum shares both children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020.
