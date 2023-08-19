Kelly Clarkson Sings and Dances With Her Kids on Stage in Las Vegas - The Messenger
Kelly Clarkson Sings and Dances With Her Kids on Stage in Las Vegas

Both Clarkson's son and daughter had their chance to shine on stage, each singing a song with their Grammy Award-winning mom

Wendy Geller
Kelly Clarkson brought out two very special guests on stage during her Friday night performance at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood.

The singer welcomed both of her kids — 7-year-old son Remington "Remy" Alexander and 9-year-old daughter River Rose — to sing and dance with her as part of her residency.

In fan-shot video on TikTok, Clarkson addresses the audience, saying, "My son is seven years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick. I was like, ‘He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.'"

Kelly Clarkson attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kelly Clarkson attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

She then introduced "Remy B," who ran out on stage, hugged his mom, and did a few adorably groovy dance moves before the two launched into the song — which turned out to be "Whole Lotta Woman."

Later, it was River Rose's turn to join Mom on stage, with the two of them belting out "Heartbeat Song" and bouncing up and down together on stage. "You killed it in soundcheck," Clarkson complimented her daughter, prior to beginning the tune.

Clarkson posted a backstage shot of her children taken prior to their big onstage moment on Saturday, noting "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."

The American Idol alum shares both children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020.

