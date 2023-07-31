Kelly Clarkson seems to be making a bold statement to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
In a video captured by a fan in the audience during the opening weekend of her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater on Saturday, the daytime time talk show host changed some lyrics to apparently reflect her divorce from Blackstock while covering Gayle's "ABCDEFU."
"F--k you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that sh-- into art. F--k you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all f--k off" she sang to a cheering crowd.
The "Stronger" singer, who wed Blackstock in October 2013, filed for divorce nearly seven years later in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.
In October that same year, the American Idol winner opened up about putting the couple's two children first amid the split. They share daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7.
"The thing that's been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point I'm a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So I care 100 percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
The former spouses settled their divorce in March 2022. The three-time Grammy Award winner was reportedly ordered to pay her ex a one-time payment of nearly $1.3 million, as well as monthly child support and spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, per court docs obtained by The Blast.
