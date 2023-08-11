Watch Kelly Clarkson Hug ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Mid-Performance - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Watch Kelly Clarkson Hug ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Mid-Performance

'You're strong, you're a Kelly Clarkson song, you got this,' the Netflix star shared of their special moment

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kelly Clarkson, Jonathan Van NessTheo Wargo/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson and Jonathan Van Ness shared a sweet moment during her show at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas on Thursday night. 

In a video posted to the Queer Eye star's Instagram, Van Ness can be seen excitedly watching Clarkson as she walks through the crowd singing her hit song, "Breakaway," when she spots the Netflix personality. The two then embrace each other mid-performance, with the Kelly Clarkson Show host continuing to sing as they hug. 

"When Queen Kelly Clarkson gives you a hug mid-performance," Van Ness wrote over the video, before referencing their own quote in the caption of the clip: "You're strong, you're a Kelly Clarkson song, you got this. Kelly!! Your show is [star eyes emoji]."

Read More

Fans couldn't get enough of the cute exchange, with one social media user commenting, "Love that both of you are still so starstruck," while another added, "My mom and I were at Kelly's show to celebrate her 70th bday, and we both totally fan girl'd when we saw you on the screen! We had actually talked about QE and how much we loved you at breakfast earlier in the day!"

Clarkson is about halfway through her Las Vegas residency — called Chemistry, in junction with her latest album — which began in late July.

"There's a lot of songs, and it's going to be different every night. We're trying to make it special for everybody," the American Idol winner previously shared. "We're hitting all the new songs from the album in there somewhere. We're hitting the ones you want to hear, and if we're not, then you're just being demanding because we're singing a lot of songs."

Chemistry will run on various dates through Aug. 19 at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.