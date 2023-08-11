Kelly Clarkson and Jonathan Van Ness shared a sweet moment during her show at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

In a video posted to the Queer Eye star's Instagram, Van Ness can be seen excitedly watching Clarkson as she walks through the crowd singing her hit song, "Breakaway," when she spots the Netflix personality. The two then embrace each other mid-performance, with the Kelly Clarkson Show host continuing to sing as they hug.

"When Queen Kelly Clarkson gives you a hug mid-performance," Van Ness wrote over the video, before referencing their own quote in the caption of the clip: "You're strong, you're a Kelly Clarkson song, you got this. Kelly!! Your show is [star eyes emoji]."

Fans couldn't get enough of the cute exchange, with one social media user commenting, "Love that both of you are still so starstruck," while another added, "My mom and I were at Kelly's show to celebrate her 70th bday, and we both totally fan girl'd when we saw you on the screen! We had actually talked about QE and how much we loved you at breakfast earlier in the day!"

Clarkson is about halfway through her Las Vegas residency — called Chemistry, in junction with her latest album — which began in late July.

"There's a lot of songs, and it's going to be different every night. We're trying to make it special for everybody," the American Idol winner previously shared. "We're hitting all the new songs from the album in there somewhere. We're hitting the ones you want to hear, and if we're not, then you're just being demanding because we're singing a lot of songs."

Chemistry will run on various dates through Aug. 19 at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood.