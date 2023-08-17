Kellie Pickler Opens Up for First Time Since Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Death - The Messenger
Kellie Pickler Opens Up for First Time Since Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Death

Pickler wrote that letters and messages of support from friends and fans have 'truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life'

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Kellie Pickler, the wife to late singer-songwriter Kyle Jacobs, is opening up for the first time since her husband died by suicide.

On Thursday, the country artist shared a statement via People magazine about her experiences with fans since the musician's death.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" she wrote in the statement. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

The country star continued, thanking her family, friends and fans for their support over the course of the past few months.

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," Pickler said. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

The American Idol alum also shared her plans for Jacobs' memorial service, which will be an "intimate memorial" service.

"I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted," she finished. "Love & Blessings, Kellie."

Jacobs, known for his country tunes like "More Than a Memory," died by suicide on Feb. 17 at the age of 49.

Taste of Country reported in May that the musician had a history of "pseudoseizures [seizures not caused by epilepsy but rather psychological factors], gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use."

Jacobs and Pickler were married on Jan. 1, 2011; they had been dating since since 2008 when they got engaged on June 15, 2010.

"It was the most spiritual moment," Pickler said at the time. "We would've gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!"

The couple also worked together on the reality show I Love Kellie Pickler for three seasons. Jacobs was also a songwriter and producer for other artists, including Trace Adkins, Clay Walker and Lee Brice.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

