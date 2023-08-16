Singer and actress Keke Palmer stars in R&B singer Usher's latest music video for "Boyfriend," and the duo references the controversy surrounding the two stars earlier this summer.

The song begins with Palmer getting ready to attend an Usher show. When the first lyric kicks in ("Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me"), Palmer begins lip-synching the words.

As the video goes on, Palmer even dresses like Usher, and the two have a dance sequence together. The video concludes with Palmer waking up in bed, having dreamt the whole music video. "I'm so tired," she says. "I'm a mother, after all."

She winks at the camera and then laughs maniacally as the video concludes.

Earlier this summer, a video of Palmer and Usher dancing together at his Vegas residency show went viral. Darius Jackson, the father of her 5-month-old child, expressed his displeasure with the two dancing as well as with Palmer's attire.

"It's the outfit tho... you a mom," he wrote on Twitter. Jackson then doubled down on the critique after receiving backlash from Palmer's fans. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

In the days following the public exchange, the couple appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Palmer clearly isn't afraid to allude to the drama and shared her excitement over starring in the music video.

"Usher!" she began on Twitter. "I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for 'In The Mix.' You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am. I know I'm a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true."