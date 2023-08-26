Keke Palmer Poses Topless to Celebrate 30th Birthday
'Yield,' Palmer captioned a black-and-white shot of herself, posing in nothing but the bottom half of a bikini
Keke Palmer knows how to usher in a new decade with a bang.
For her 30th birthday on Saturday, the actress and singer posted a series of sultry photos — one of them topless — to celebrate the milestone.
"Yield," Palmer captioned a black-and-white shot of herself, posing in nothing but the bottom half of a bikini.
In addition to that photo, Palmer also shared a series of pictures in a close-fitting high-neck black bodysuit, captioning the photos with the hashtag “Durrty Thirty.” She included a shot with the numerals 3-0 provocatively displayed on her rear end.
“Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move," Palmer wrote. “I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in ‘30’ by being me and being better.”
"Here’s to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life," she added.
Palmer stirred online chatter in July when her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, with whom she shares an infant son, openly criticized the outfit Palmer wore during a night out at hitmaker Usher's Las Vegas residency concert.
"It's the outfit tho," Jackson wrote when commenting on a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher. "You a mom."
The pair later unfollowed one another on Instagram before Palmer shaded Jackson in Usher's new music video for "Boyfriend"
"I'm so tired," she said in the video. "I'm a mother, after all."
