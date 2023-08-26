Keke Palmer Poses Topless to Celebrate 30th Birthday - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Keke Palmer Poses Topless to Celebrate 30th Birthday

'Yield,' Palmer captioned a black-and-white shot of herself, posing in nothing but the bottom half of a bikini

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Keke Palmer knows how to usher in a new decade with a bang.

For her 30th birthday on Saturday, the actress and singer posted a series of sultry photos — one of them topless — to celebrate the milestone.

"Yield," Palmer captioned a black-and-white shot of herself, posing in nothing but the bottom half of a bikini.

In addition to that photo, Palmer also shared a series of pictures in a close-fitting high-neck black bodysuit, captioning the photos with the hashtag “Durrty Thirty.” She included a shot with the numerals 3-0 provocatively displayed on her rear end.

“Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move," Palmer wrote. “I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in ‘30’ by being me and being better.”

Read More

"Here’s to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life," she added.

Keke Palmer
Keke PalmerKeke Palmer/Instagram

Palmer stirred online chatter in July when her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, with whom she shares an infant son, openly criticized the outfit Palmer wore during a night out at hitmaker Usher's Las Vegas residency concert.

"It's the outfit tho," Jackson wrote when commenting on a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher. "You a mom."

The pair later unfollowed one another on Instagram before Palmer shaded Jackson in Usher's new music video for "Boyfriend"

"I'm so tired," she said in the video. "I'm a mother, after all."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.