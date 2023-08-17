Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are reportedly no longer together.
According to Entertainment Tonight, via a source, the two ended their relationship after he called her out on Twitter for what she was wearing to Usher's concert earlier this summer.
Their source added that the two have been co-parenting their 5-month-old child, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, but "aren't together."
A source also told People of Jackson: "He's moved on."
The Messenger has reached out to reps for Palmer and Jackson, but did not immediately hear back.
The split comes one month after Jackson, who goes by Darius Daulton, openly criticized the outfit Palmer wore during a night out with friends at Usher's Las Vegas residency concert.
"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," wrote Jackson of Palmer's look — a sleek, sheer black dress with a bodysuit underneath — as he replied to a video of Usher serenading her.
He received both support and criticism regarding his statements, and Palmer responded by adding more photos of her look on Instagram.
"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" she captioned the post in part before raving about Usher's show. Jackson also suggested that he turned off his Twitter notifications amid the criticism.
The two also unfollowed one on another on Instagram. Meanwhile, many fans called for Palmer to break up with him.
"Keke Palmer my good sis, please take the exact words that you cemented in our minds from then til NOW! Leave that man where he at and Keep it Movin 🗣️🔥😭," wrote one fan, referencing Palmer's "Keep It Movin'" song.
Another simply wrote, "Keke palmer please leave himmmmm."
Palmer and Jackson were first linked in 2021. They welcomed son "Leo" in February.
