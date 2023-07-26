Keith Richards Wishes Mick Jagger a Happy 80th Birthday in New Video

Mick Jagger turns 80 today, and among his early well-wishers was fellow Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards.

In a video on Instagram, Richards plays a tune on his piano before launching into a mini tribute. "I guess, long may we keep saying this to each other," Richards laughs. "Happy birthday, Mick. Have another good one. Give me a call, and let me know what it's like." He continues in the caption, "Love, Keith."

Jagger and Richards celebrated 60 years of friendship in 2021. The duo initially met at Dartford train station in October of 1961, and went on to form the Stones the next year. For their meet-cute, Richards was on his commute to Sidcup Art College carrying a guitar and a Chuck Berry record, while Jagger was en route to the London School of Economics. They talked about blues and made plans to hang out and continue the conversation.

Despite his differences with Richards, Jagger always had faith in their relationship. "I think it’s essential," the singer once said when asked by Rolling Stone if he ever minded having a partner in the group. "You don’t have to have a partner for everything you do. But having partners sometimes helps you and sometimes hinders you. You have good times and bad times with them. It’s just the nature of it."

"Mick and I may not be friends — too much wear and tear for that," Richards wrote in his autobiography, Life, "but we’re the closest of brothers, and that can’t be severed."