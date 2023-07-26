Keith Richards Wishes Mick Jagger a Happy 80th Birthday in New Video

Mick Jagger turns 80 today, and among his early well-wishers was fellow Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards.
In a video on Instagram, Richards plays a tune on his piano before launching into a mini tribute. "I guess, long may we keep saying this to each other," Richards laughs. "Happy birthday, Mick. Have another good one. Give me a call, and let me know what it's like." He continues in the caption, "Love, Keith."
Jagger and Richards celebrated 60 years of friendship in 2021. The duo initially met at Dartford train station in October of 1961, and went on to form the Stones the next year. For their meet-cute, Richards was on his commute to Sidcup Art College carrying a guitar and a Chuck Berry record, while Jagger was en route to the London School of Economics. They talked about blues and made plans to hang out and continue the conversation.
- Mick Jagger at 80: 8 Things You Might Not Know About the Rolling Stones Frontman
- Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday With Star-Studded Bash — Inside the Lavish Affair
- Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Put Florida House Up for Sale
- Mick Jagger Pays Tribute to ‘Wonderful Friend’ Tina Turner: ‘I Will Never Forget Her’
- Mick Jagger Encouraged Melanie Hamrick to Write Steamy Romance Novel: ‘He Really Enjoyed It’
Despite his differences with Richards, Jagger always had faith in their relationship. "I think it’s essential," the singer once said when asked by Rolling Stone if he ever minded having a partner in the group. "You don’t have to have a partner for everything you do. But having partners sometimes helps you and sometimes hinders you. You have good times and bad times with them. It’s just the nature of it."
"Mick and I may not be friends — too much wear and tear for that," Richards wrote in his autobiography, Life, "but we’re the closest of brothers, and that can’t be severed."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment