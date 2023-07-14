Keiana Stewart Had to Get Stitches After ‘RHOP’s Co-Star Allegedly Hit Her in Head With Bottle: Source
The cast of 'Real Housewives of Potomac' was seen getting into a massive brawl Thursday night
Real Housewives of Potomac's Keiana Stewart had to get 11 stitches after she was allegedly hit in the head with a bottle by a co-star, a source close to the group tells The Messenger.
The insider says co-star Karen Huger rode in the ambulance to Howard University Hospital alongside Stewart.
Williams has previously appeared on the long-running Bravo series as a friend.
The Messenger reached out to Williams, but did not immediately hear back.
- ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cameras Were Not Filming When Brawl Occurred: Source
- ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Members Seen in Massive Brawl, Police Confirm Incident Is Under Investigation
- Every ‘Real Housewives’ Premiere, Ranked
- ‘Real Housewives’ Star Gizelle Bryant Announces Death of Father Curtis Graves
- ‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel Reveals It Was ‘Liberating’ Reuniting With Her Co-Star Jill Zarin for the First Time in 13 Years (Exclusive)
Video obtained by TMZ shows the wild altercation between members of the RHOP cast on Thursday night after they gathered at Zebbie's Garden in D.C. to celebrate Ashley Darby's new fashion line.
A police report obtained by The Messenger said no arrests were made, and the incident is still under investigation.
Reps for Bravo did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
Though it is unclear who started the fight, the footage shows Stewart and Williams falling to the ground as a security guard attempts to step in to break them up. It appears that cast member Gizelle Bryant gets tossed to the ground as well.
Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who is seen ready to swing a champagne bottle at the start of the video, is later seen screaming, "Get her the f--- out" while being restrained by security.
According to the police report, Dillard-Bassett says somebody threw a drink at her, and Stewart said she was hit in the face with a glass.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment