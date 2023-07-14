Real Housewives of Potomac's Keiana Stewart had to get 11 stitches after she was allegedly hit in the head with a bottle by a co-star, a source close to the group tells The Messenger.

The insider says co-star Karen Huger rode in the ambulance to Howard University Hospital alongside Stewart.

Williams has previously appeared on the long-running Bravo series as a friend.

The Messenger reached out to Williams, but did not immediately hear back.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the wild altercation between members of the RHOP cast on Thursday night after they gathered at Zebbie's Garden in D.C. to celebrate Ashley Darby's new fashion line.

A police report obtained by The Messenger said no arrests were made, and the incident is still under investigation.

Reps for Bravo did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Though it is unclear who started the fight, the footage shows Stewart and Williams falling to the ground as a security guard attempts to step in to break them up. It appears that cast member Gizelle Bryant gets tossed to the ground as well.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who is seen ready to swing a champagne bottle at the start of the video, is later seen screaming, "Get her the f--- out" while being restrained by security.

According to the police report, Dillard-Bassett says somebody threw a drink at her, and Stewart said she was hit in the face with a glass.