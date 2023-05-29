Keanu Reeves Plays With Band Dogstar for First Time in 20 Years
The actor took the stage with his group on the second day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in California
Keanu Reeves is best known for his acting chops, but he has some other creative talents that have gone out of the spotlight for some time.
For the first time in more than two decades, the 58-year-old actor took the stage as bassist with his indie-rock band Dogstar at Napa Valley's BottleRock music festival on Saturday.
Reeves admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he was nervous prior the set. However, his bandmate, drummer Robert Mailhouse, urged him to live in the moment; "He was just super positive. He was like, 'Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there.'"
- Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from a Wardrobe Malfunction
- Ashlee Simpson Talks Balancing Work With Family, and How She Tries to be a Role Model for Her Kids (Exclusive)
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health Crisis
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’
- Beyoncé’s Dad, Mathew Knowles, Weighs in on Possible New Destiny’s Child Album
Reeves, who along with Mailhouse and guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, started Dogstar in the '90s, told Billboard prior to the festival appearance that the band was not a fluke project but rather, "something that’s part of my life."
“I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed,” he admitted. “We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.’”
The band, who played their last show in 2002, announced their comeback last July with an Instagram post noting simply, "We're back"; and noted in September that they were heading into the studio to put final touches on new material.
The trio posted most recently on Saturday, with praise for the Napa festival for hosting their comeback performance. "Great to be back on stage! What a fantastic day we had. Thank you so much BottleRock."
Dogstar released one EP, Quattro Formaggi, in 1996; followed by full length albums Our Little Visionary (also in 1996) and Happy Ending (2000).
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Britney Spears Thinks Sons’ Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline May ‘Help Mend’ Relationship: Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- Zach Bryan and Girlfriend Deb Peifer Break Up: ‘Things Are Mutual Between Us’Entertainment
- Carrie Underwood ‘Cannot Wait’ to Join Guns N’ Roses on Tour This SummerEntertainment
- Britney Spears Consents to Sons Moving with Kevin Federline to HawaiiEntertainment
- Everything to Know About a Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 and Possible SpinoffsEntertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine HartEntertainment
- Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges in L.A. Case, Says District AttorneyEntertainment
- Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones with ‘And Just Like That’ CameoEntertainment
- Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape, Faces Up to 30 Years in PrisonEntertainment
- Adidas Drops Lawsuit Against Kanye West for Private Arbitration Seeking $75 MillionEntertainment
- Saweetie and YG Are ‘Casually Dating’ After Being Spotted Together on Cabo VacationEntertainment