The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Keanu Reeves Plays With Band Dogstar for First Time in 20 Years

    The actor took the stage with his group on the second day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in California

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Keanu Reeves is best known for his acting chops, but he has some other creative talents that have gone out of the spotlight for some time.

    For the first time in more than two decades, the 58-year-old actor took the stage as bassist with his indie-rock band Dogstar at Napa Valley's BottleRock music festival on Saturday.

    Keanu Reeves
    Steve Jennings/WireImage

     Reeves admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he was nervous prior the set. However, his bandmate, drummer Robert Mailhouse, urged him to live in the moment; "He was just super positive. He was like, 'Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there.'"

    Read More

    Reeves, who along with Mailhouse and guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, started Dogstar in the '90s, told Billboard prior to the festival appearance that the band was not a fluke project but rather, "something that’s part of my life."

    “I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed,” he admitted. “We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.’”

    The band, who played their last show in 2002, announced their comeback last July with an Instagram post noting simply, "We're back"; and noted in September that they were heading into the studio to put final touches on new material.

    The trio posted most recently on Saturday, with praise for the Napa festival for hosting their comeback performance. "Great to be back on stage! What a fantastic day we had. Thank you so much BottleRock."

    Dogstar released one EP, Quattro Formaggi, in 1996; followed by full length albums Our Little Visionary (also in 1996) and Happy Ending (2000).

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.