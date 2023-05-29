Keanu Reeves Plays With Band Dogstar for First Time in 20 Years

Keanu Reeves is best known for his acting chops, but he has some other creative talents that have gone out of the spotlight for some time.

For the first time in more than two decades, the 58-year-old actor took the stage as bassist with his indie-rock band Dogstar at Napa Valley's BottleRock music festival on Saturday.

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Reeves admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he was nervous prior the set. However, his bandmate, drummer Robert Mailhouse, urged him to live in the moment; "He was just super positive. He was like, 'Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there.'"

Reeves, who along with Mailhouse and guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, started Dogstar in the '90s, told Billboard prior to the festival appearance that the band was not a fluke project but rather, "something that’s part of my life."

“I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed,” he admitted. “We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.’”

The band, who played their last show in 2002, announced their comeback last July with an Instagram post noting simply, "We're back"; and noted in September that they were heading into the studio to put final touches on new material.

The trio posted most recently on Saturday, with praise for the Napa festival for hosting their comeback performance. "Great to be back on stage! What a fantastic day we had. Thank you so much BottleRock."

Dogstar released one EP, Quattro Formaggi, in 1996; followed by full length albums Our Little Visionary (also in 1996) and Happy Ending (2000).