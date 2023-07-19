Keanu Reeves, Jared Leto Returning to Rock with New Music from Dogstar and Thirty Seconds to Mars - The Messenger
Keanu Reeves, Jared Leto Returning to Rock with New Music from Dogstar and Thirty Seconds to Mars

The actors' respective bands have both announced new albums, singles, and tours for later this fall

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Keanu Reeves, Jared LetoAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Jared Siskin/Getty Images

The timing is surely a coincidence, but rocker/actors Keanu Reeves and Jared Leto have both announced new albums with their respective bands, coming this fall.

Reeves' indie trio Dogstar announced Wednesday that it will release its first new album in 23 years on Oct. 6. The band will issue Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees on its own independent label Dillon Street Records. The band is now managed by Q Prime, the same firm that handles Metallica. Additionally, the album's first single, "Everything Turns Around," is available now.

"We couldn't think of a better song to re-introduce Dogstar than 'Everything Turns Around' and hope everyone loves it as much as we do. It's catchy and poppy, has a chorus that rocks, a bridge with an indie sensibility and is completed with lyrics that tell an honest yet uplifting story," Dogstar said of the track in a statement. "It's one of our favorite songs to play live and we can't wait to take it out on the road."

Meanwhile, Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars, which features the actor and his brother Shannon, will release its new album, It's The End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, on Sep. 15.

The band is currently previewing the album with the new track, "Get Up Kid," which is available now through Concord Records. The album's lead single, "Stuck," is already a Top 10 hit at alternative radio.

Thirty Seconds to Mars is set to play Lollapalooza in Chicago Aug. 3-6 with 'aftershow' gigs Aug. 1 and 2 in the city. They're also scheduled to play festival dates in Indonesia and the U.S. this fall.

Elsewhere, Dogstar is set to launch a 25-plus-city tour Aug. 11 in Phoenix with dates running through Dec. 20 in Nashville. The band, which dates back to 1991, features guitarist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and Reeves on bass.

