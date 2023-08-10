Katy Perry Once Donated $5,000 to Help TLC Record a New Album

Katy Perry is clearly a TLC fan.

In 2015, the pop-R&B group started a crowdfunding campaign to record their fifth album, 20 years after their first hit. One of their biggest donors? The "Teenage Dream" singer.

TLC won a grammy in 1996, after which group member Chilli (Rozonda Thomas) said that even though they'd sold "10 million albums worldwide," the trio were still "broke as broke can be." The group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, even though they'd recently had a successful album — 1994's CrazySexyCool.

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Chilli and T-Boz (Tionne Watkins) reflected on that time in their lives. "I will never forget the day we were millionaires for literally five minutes," T-Boz said. She and Chilli had to sign away much of their earnings to their former manager at the time, they said, who they sued and settled with in 2020 for an undisclosed amount.

Things took a significantly worse turn for the group in 2002, when they lost friend and third member Left Eye (Lisa Lopes), who tragically passed away in a car crash.

Chilli talked to the Detroit Metro Times about how hard it was to perform without Left Eye following her passing. "The label wanted to put out a greatest hits and we were like our sister just passed away. It really was tough," she said. "We did not get the chance to grieve properly."

T-Boz weighed in on what the loss was like: "It's one of those things that time helps, but you would have those moments where it just hits you and it hits you very hard." The group did release a fourth album six months after Left Eye's passing, but never took on a third group member. "We can never replace her," Chilli said to the Metro Times.

In January of 2015, the remaining TLC members wanted to release another album — their "last and final," the Kickstarter page said — but they wanted to do it their own way, so they'd need $150,000 from fans. "It is ESSENTIAL that we create our final album completely on our own terms, without any restrictions, with YOU," it reads.

Katy Perry answered the call, pledging $5,000 to the campaign's goal. It went on to earn $430,255 — well over the $150,000. The group took to Twitter to thank the "Fireworks" singer for her contribution, tweeting "New age of music, artists supporting other artists! Xx" from their official account.

Perry's donation didn't just get her an album — it also apparently got her a sleepover with the group. The prize for a $5,000 pledge was a "TLC Slumber Party: ATL with Chilli," the Kickstarer said, "We’ll put on our jammies, order some late night snacks, and have some #TLCPillowTalk."

In 2017, Chilli told the New York Post about TLC's sleepover plans with Perry, stating that they hadn't had a chance to do it yet because of busy schedules on both sides. "All of us have to be wearing onesies, and we want to watch scary movies. Not paranormal-type stuff, but a good action film or a thriller," she said.

The fan-funded final album, simply called TLC, was released in 2017.

Perry further expressed her love for TLC in 2018, when she posted a video of herself hanging out with the group backstage at San Diego's Kaaboo Del Mar Festival.