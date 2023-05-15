Katy Perry Reacts to That Meme of Her Struggling to Find Her Coronation Seat

It might've been King Charles III's coronation, but Katy Perry stole the show online.

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles stepped up to the throne on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in central London for his formal crowning. Numerous A-Listers and over 100 heads of state from around the world attended, including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

According to Cosmopolitan, The Spice Girls, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Adele, and even Sir Elton John turned down invitations to perform, citing scheduling issues. This left the stage open for American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Perry to take over.

Following the ceremony, Richie sang "All Night Long" while Perry performed her iconic empowerment anthems "Roar" and "Firework" at the Coronation Concert — complete with the lyrics, "Just own the night like the Fourth of July."

Earlier in the day, Perry wore a lilac Vivienne Westwood outfit, and a short clip of her looking for her seat in Westminster Abbey had the Internet giggling. You could feel the 38-year-old's confusion as she looked around the audience, turning in circles before asking for help. The camera then cut away before she inevitably found her seat.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Perry laughed about the video.

"Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern," she said. "I found my seat."

Perry has had her fair share of moments where the Internet took something innocent and ran with it. "You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it," she noted. "When you look one way for fifteen seconds, it's just all of a sudden the Internet takes over."

During the conversation, Perry was dressed as Elastigirl from Pixar's 2004 animated film The Incredibles as part of American Idol's Disney Week.

"We had a wonderful Mother's Day this morning and then, you know, I turned into Elastigirl," the AI judge shared, calling the character "the most iconic Disney mom."

Perry even recently watched the movie with her daughter, Daisy Bloom.

"We were watching the movie a couple of times this past week so I could really get into the mode and start talking through the side of my mouth, which I still can't get, but it was awesome," she said, adding that her daughter "loved it."