Katy Perry Is Writing New Music ‘From a Place of Love’ After Becoming a Mom - The Messenger
Katy Perry Is Writing New Music ‘From a Place of Love’ After Becoming a Mom

'I will be back, but let me get this right,' the 'American Idol' judge teased as her final show of her Las Vegas residency Play approaches

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Katy Perry attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Katy Perry is giving fans a glimpse into her songwriting process as she works on releasing new music.

In the middle of judging American Idol and performing at her Las Vegas residency, the "California Gurls" singer says she is finding time to write meaningful songs. 

"I haven't put any new material out since my darling Daisy," she shared on Good Morning America Friday when referring to her daughter with Orlando Bloom. "I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I'm feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."

Although Perry's last studio album was Smile in 2020, she's assuring fans that she is always writing new music. 

"I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old," she shared. "I will be back, but let me get this right."

For the past two years, Perry has been delighting fans with her "Play" residency at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The concert event has been a huge win for fans as well as the singer and her family.

"This show is my favorite show I've ever created," she shared. "I also get to be a hands-on mother. I got to drop my daughter off at preschool this morning. I'll come home tonight and I'll still have hair and makeup done and I'll probably be in some form of robe and lipstick everywhere. I'll be just cutting some olives, cutting some grapes [for her]."

However, it's a reality Perry will soon say goodbye to once her residency wraps on Nov. 4. Still, while looking back on her experience in Sin City, Perry remains filled with gratitude.

"I will always remember this joy of community and family and togetherness," she shared. "It's been a bunch of strangers under one roof singing the same song. There's an energy that's wonderful. I'll never forget that energy. I'll never forget the joy. I'll never forget the happiness."

