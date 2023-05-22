Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Tease Changes They’d Like to See on ‘American Idol’

After more than 20 years on the air, American Idol is still finding ways to switch things up. The show's 21st season, which crowned 18-year-old Iam Tongi as its winner Sunday night, instituted some format changes along the way. And that flexibility in formatting is why the show has been able to maintain its success and relevancy over its decades-long run, according to judge Luke Bryan.

"I think we always evolve year after year," Bryan said to a pool of reporters at Red Studios after Sunday's finale. "We live through things and we learn things. This year, we had a top 26, which we’ve never had. Next year we may not have that. We’ll always evolve as a show."

The show's adaptations largely happen organically, said judge Lionel Richie, who has commandeered the panel alongside Bryan and Katy Perry since Season 16 in 2018.

"The most important part of what we do is that the talent comes through the door," Richie explained after the finale. "It won’t be the same as last year because we adapt to who’s coming in."

As for what specific changes the judges would like to see in Season 22, Bryan said Richie and Perry's performance at King Charles' coronation earlier this month – which forced them to miss the May 7 episode of Idol – actually gave him an idea.

"When you look at Lionel and Katy going to the coronation and bringing Ed [Sheeran] and Alanis [Morissette] in, it may be fun to have two extra judges come in one week," he theorized, "even when we’re there."

Rather than take any credit herself, Perry drew a straight line between the caliber of contestants being showcased on the show and Idol's continued legitimacy.

"I’m just so grateful that real musicians and real artists are trusting us," Perry gushed on Sunday. "They are giving us a shot. It’s not a karaoke show. It’s not a show about the judges. This is ultimately about people’s stories, sounds and voices that need to be heard. These stories make up the fabric of America."

Ultimately, Perry hopes that continues in spades.

"I would like to encourage and invite all serious artists and songwriters to audition for American Idol," she said, "so we can have the best season yet."

American Idol has already been renewed by ABC for Season 22, though none of the judges have officially been announced to return.