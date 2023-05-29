Katy Perry Cries as Fan Proposes to Partner at Her Las Vegas Concert
During her show, the 'Last Friday Night' singer also revealed that she was fighting a cold as she powered through to deliver a noteworthy performance
Two Katy Perry fans showed love unconditionally when they got engaged at the singer's show in Las Vegas.
During Sunday night's concert for the Katy Perry: PLAY residency, a fan got down on one knee near the stage. He held up a ring as his partner cried while accepting the proposal.
The fan then gave Perry her microphone as the singer, who was on stage with a face full of tears, crawled toward the newly-engaged couple.
"I love you. They just told me backstage that the guy in the stripes wanted to ask his boyfriend to get married," said Perry. "And since it's the last show, you guys are the best, congratulations."
After she managed to stand up while the couple embraced, the "Roar" singer joked, "I’m PMSing so it’s more than I should be."
She wiped tears and called on a boy named Ryan who was rocking colored boots to help her “walk-off” from the stage.
Also during the show, Perry revealed that she was battling a cold she caught from her 2-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom.
“When I get sick they get sick. Moms, you know,” Perry joked, adding that she had been taking Mucinex for relief. She powered through and still delivered a noteworthy performance.
