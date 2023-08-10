Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Montecito Mansion Sale Heading to Trial with Seller Who Claims He Was of ‘Unsound Mind’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's three-year-long legal battle with Carl Westcott — the man who claims he "lacked the mental capacity" to sell the couple his Montecito home while on painkillers — is nearing trial.

In court documents obtained by USA Today, Westcott — the father-in-law of Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott — filed a complaint on the sale of his Santa Barbara, California, home to the couple in August 2020, claiming he was of "unsound mind" after taking pain medication as he recovered from a major six-hour back surgery.

Though Perry and Bloom are not named as parties in the suit, business manager Bernie Gudvi — who represented the couple during the sale of Westcott's home — is listed as the primary defendant.

According to the documents, Westcott — a veteran of the US Army who suffers from Huntington's disease (an incurable brain disorder) — received an offer from Perry and Bloom to sell his home for nearly $15 million dollars. However, a week after signing the contract (in which he says he was in an intoxicated state at the time due to the painkillers), he wished to retract.

However, according to the documents, Perry and Bloom were "not willing to walk away from purchasing Mr. Westcott's home" and claimed the veteran was "obligated to complete the sale."

Due to his poor health poor, Westcott is seeking cancellation of the residential sale agreement he entered, as well as associated standard real estate forms and litigation and attorneys' fees, the outlet reported.

A non-jury trial for the lawsuit is scheduled for Aug. 21 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the former RHOD star took to Instagram to share her father-in-law's story — and shed some light on his disease.

"My incredible father-in-law Carl has been suffering Huntington's disease in silence," Kameron wrote alongside a series of photos. "This very rare disease affects only around 200,000 people per year, but when it does, it's heartbreaking - for those suffering symptoms directly and the entire family. Before Carl’s health continues to deteriorate I wanted to share some of our favorite happier memories with him and use his story, to share with you information on Huntington's and to bring light to this terrible disease!"

"Huntington's disease is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain," she continued. "While treatment can help, the condition itself is incurable. One of the most challenging aspects is the disease's impact on functional abilities, cognitive behavior, and psychiatric disorders."