    Katie Maloney Thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Should Give Relationship ‘a Shot’

    Daniel Trainor
    Unique Nicole/Getty; Phillip Faraone/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    The Takeaway: During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney said she thinks co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss should make their relationship work after they've "blown up their lives."

    Katie Maloney is sharing her thoughts on Scandoval.

    Appearing Wednesday on Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked by host Andy Cohen about the current status of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' controversial romance.

    "I don’t know what they’re doing," Maloney said, "but I still think maybe they should give it a shot because they’ve blown up their lives. May as well!"

    Read More

    Maloney's comments echoed the sentiment she gave during an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live when she said, "At this point, they better fall in love because who’s going to date them?” 

    Sandoval's affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Leviss came to light earlier this year, leading to the demise of Sandoval's relationship with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

    The timeline of events has been the topic of much discussion amongst Bravo fans attempting to figure out how Maloney's ex-husband Tom Schwartz — who kissed Leviss at the August wedding of VPR co-star Scheana Shay — fits into the picture.

    "I think right after the wedding, after [Schwartz] and Raquel kissed, is when Sandoval told [Schwartz]," Maloney suggested. "I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval, maybe trying to make him jealous."

    Maloney further insinuated that Leviss was telling Sandoval, "'I'm single, I can do what I want. You have a girlfriend. So I'm going to go kiss your friend.'"

    She added, "So, Sandoval came and put a kibosh on it and told Schwartz that him and Raquel have a thing going on so Schwartz wouldn't pursue Raquel. That's my theory."

    Her hypothesis earned the approval of Cohen, who said, "That's interesting."

    As for Sandoval and Leviss themselves, they've remained mostly mum on the current status of their relationship.

    During an April 11 appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Sandoval said he and Leviss were "taking a break" and "refusing to put a label" on things.

