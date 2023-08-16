Katie Maloney Calls Out Liars After Rachel Leviss’ New Interview With Bethenny Frankel - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Katie Maloney Calls Out Liars After Rachel Leviss’ New Interview With Bethenny Frankel

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star referred to her costar's interview with Frankel as 'garbage'

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss and Bethenny FrankelCharley Gallay/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; John Nacion/Getty Images

Did Katey Maloney just call out Rachel Leviss (a.k.a. Raquel Leviss) for lying?

The Vanderpump Rules star posted to her Instagram Story, referencing song lyrics about lying, just hours after Leviss' interview with Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday's JustB podcast dropped.

"You know that trending song, or sound or song whatever, that was like, 'Why the f--- you lying?' Anyways, that's been stuck in my head all morning for some reason," Maloney said, with a grin.

About an hour before, Maloney commented on Frankel's Instagram post that featured a clip of Leviss' interview and wrote: "What in the hot garbage is this?"

Leviss, who immediately entered treatment after being confronted by her castmates about her explosive affair with Tom Sandoval during the dramatic Season 10 reunion in April, opened up to the Real Housewives of New York alum about her three-month stay, how she was able to come out the other side of Scandoval and the unfair treatment she feels she received while on the show.

"One of the things that producers told me is that you get paid based off of our performance from the season prior," said Leviss, who joined VPR as a guest in Season 5. "So, that already set me up to want to perform well going into Season 10. "

"I was like, 'OK, this could be my season. I could really stand out,'" Leviss continued. "I'm single for the first time. I want to embrace that. And I took direction well."

Read More

Frankel told Leviss that she was being short-changed even more than she thought, saying, "It's my understanding that you get paid in a year less than my interns get paid," to which Leviss responded, "Really?"

TMZ reported, via sources, that Leviss made around $380,000 for Season 10 of the show, which comes to approximately $20,000 for each of the 19 episodes. The Messenger has reached out to Bravo for comment.

As Frankel insinuated that reality TV stars are being taken advantage of by Bravo, Leviss said: "The network is laughing, running to the bank with this scandal. I haven't seen a single penny. It's not fair."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.