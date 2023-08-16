Katie Maloney Calls Out Liars After Rachel Leviss’ New Interview With Bethenny Frankel

Did Katey Maloney just call out Rachel Leviss (a.k.a. Raquel Leviss) for lying?

The Vanderpump Rules star posted to her Instagram Story, referencing song lyrics about lying, just hours after Leviss' interview with Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday's JustB podcast dropped.

"You know that trending song, or sound or song whatever, that was like, 'Why the f--- you lying?' Anyways, that's been stuck in my head all morning for some reason," Maloney said, with a grin.

About an hour before, Maloney commented on Frankel's Instagram post that featured a clip of Leviss' interview and wrote: "What in the hot garbage is this?"

Leviss, who immediately entered treatment after being confronted by her castmates about her explosive affair with Tom Sandoval during the dramatic Season 10 reunion in April, opened up to the Real Housewives of New York alum about her three-month stay, how she was able to come out the other side of Scandoval and the unfair treatment she feels she received while on the show.

"One of the things that producers told me is that you get paid based off of our performance from the season prior," said Leviss, who joined VPR as a guest in Season 5. "So, that already set me up to want to perform well going into Season 10. "

"I was like, 'OK, this could be my season. I could really stand out,'" Leviss continued. "I'm single for the first time. I want to embrace that. And I took direction well."

Frankel told Leviss that she was being short-changed even more than she thought, saying, "It's my understanding that you get paid in a year less than my interns get paid," to which Leviss responded, "Really?"

TMZ reported, via sources, that Leviss made around $380,000 for Season 10 of the show, which comes to approximately $20,000 for each of the 19 episodes. The Messenger has reached out to Bravo for comment.

As Frankel insinuated that reality TV stars are being taken advantage of by Bravo, Leviss said: "The network is laughing, running to the bank with this scandal. I haven't seen a single penny. It's not fair."