    Katie Holmes Says There Have Been ‘Multiple Discussions’ About a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot

    Holmes played Joey Potter on all six seasons of the beloved teen drama from 1998 to 2003.

    Published |Updated
    Daniel Trainor
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    Many Dawson's Creek fans are hoping for a reboot of the popular '90s teen drama — but Katie Holmes has some hesitations.

    The actress, who played Joey Potter on the series from 1998 to 2003, told Variety in an interview published Thursday that there have been "many discussions over the years" about a potential return to Capeside.

    "We all loved the experience," she said of the series, which also starred James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.

    However, she added, "There's a protection that comes along with the discussion. That show was a time capsule."

    Read More

    "To put it in today's world might tarnish it a little bit," Holmes continued. "It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of things I think people liked about the show."

    The actress concluded, "To put it into the setting of today's world, I'm not so sure."

    This isn't the first time Holmes has spoken out about being skeptical about revisiting the show. She's previously indicated that the rest of her Dawson's Creek castmates are on the same page.

    "I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it," she told Screen Rant in July. "So am I. But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age? We all decided we don't actually." 

    Jackson, who played Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek, implied that he doesn't even want a reunion like the cast of Friends did in 2021.

    "I think because the Friends cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it's less jarring to see them now," the actor told The Guardian in September 2021. "If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people."

    All six seasons of Dawson's Creek are available to stream on Prime Video.

