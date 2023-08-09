Kathie Lee Gifford Says She’s Working on a Skincare Line Based on Readings of the Bible - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She’s Working on a Skincare Line Based on Readings of the Bible

'All of the botanicals in the skin line come from the Bible,' the former 'Today' show co-host teased

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Kathie Lee Gifford sports Jill Martin’s spring sherpa in New York City. Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford is turning to faith for her next business venture.

More than four years after saying goodbye to the Today show, the former talk-show host is working on a new beauty line based on the readings of the bible.

"I'm actually developing a skin line," she said on Tuesday's episode of Joy, A Podcast. "All of the botanicals in the skin line come from the Bible. Who was the greatest seductress of all time? Cleopatra! She used all of these things."

"There was no CVS or Lord & Taylor she could go to," Gifford continued. "Everything came from the Earth. And so, what never changes? Truth. The scriptures are built on truth. So I started looking at the Bible and the botanicals that existed at the time."

While the skincare line is still a work in progress, the 69-year-old says she's already seen results for herself. 

"If it worked 2,000 years ago for the greatest seductress of all time, Cleopatra, why would it not work for me and for you?" she asked host Craig Ferguson. "We've been in trials, and my skin has never been better than it's been in my entire life."

Since leaving the Today show's fourth hour with Hoda Kotb, Gifford has moved to Nashville. She also became a grandparent after her kids Cody Gifford and Cassidy Gifford welcomed kids with their respective spouses.

"Heaven…. I’m in heaven!" she wrote on Instagram last month while spending time with one of her grandchildren. "Or as close as I’m going to get to it on this earth! Wishing you all a blessed day." 

Joy, A Podcast airs Tuesdays on the iHeartRadio app and wherever podcasts are heard. 

