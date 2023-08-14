Katharine McPhee Left Tour After Son’s Nanny Died: Reports - The Messenger
Entertainment
Katharine McPhee Left Tour After Son’s Nanny Died: Reports

The singer was forced to exit the last two shows on the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour due to a 'horrible tragedy in our family'

Olivia Jakiel
David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

More information about Katharine McPhee's family tragedy is coming to light.

Sources close to McPhee said the singer was en route back to the United States after the sudden death of their son Rennie's nanny, whom they considered family, TMZ reported last week. People magazine confirmed the nanny's death via sources on Monday.

Reps for McPhee and Foster did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

The Smash alum revealed last Friday via Instagram that she had to abruptly exit the last two shows on the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023, in which she had been performing as a special guest alongside her legendary musician husband.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," she wrote in a post addressed to Jakarta fans, which she also shared on her Instagram Story. 

The American Idol star continued: "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return someday and perform for you all."

At the time, she did not offer any further information about what had happened, but fans, friends and followers were quick to send their well wishes to the California native. 

"Sending my love and prayers for your family," Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger wrote, while Amanda Kloots added, "Sending you loads of love. I'm thinking of you guys."

