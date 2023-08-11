Katharine McPhee has abruptly departed the Asia leg of husband David Foster's tour, citing a family emergency.

"Dear Jakarta fans, It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," McPhee began in a statement shared on Instagram Friday morning.

She continued, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katherine.," she concluded.

The pair has been performing in Asia for the David Foster and Friends tour.

According to his website, Foster will be playing Jakarta's Sentul International Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday. Other artists in the lineup include Peabo Bryson, Michael Bolton, Loren Allred and Raisa.