Details are emerging about a car accident that reportedly claimed the life of Katharine McPhee and David Foster's son's nanny.

Sources tell TMZ that a woman, who was said to be the nanny for the famous couple's boy, died after being hit by an 84-year-old woman driving a RAV4 at a Toyota dealership last Wednesday in San Fernando Valley, Calif.

The victim, 56, was reportedly trapped underneath the vehicle and pulled 20 feet. Once she was freed, she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Messenger has reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the coroner's office, as well as the supposed Toyota dealership involved.

The Los Angeles Times noted that the accident occurred just after 9 a.m. local time on Aug. 9. The driver allegedly brought her vehicle to the dealership for service and lost control of the car, veering to the left. She reportedly crashed into the customer service area and hit a cinder block. Capt. Erik Scott, the public information officer for the LAFD, said it appeared she hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Two employees — a 35-year-old male who sustained a foot and head injury and managed to crawl to safety, and a 23-year-old male who survived a cut on his arm — are recovering and stable.

Sources close to McPhee previously said the singer was en route back to the United States after the sudden death of their son Rennie's nanny, whom they considered family, TMZ reported last week. People further confirmed the nanny's death via sources on Monday.

The driver did not suffer any injuries and is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

Reps for McPhee and Foster did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

The Smash alum revealed last Friday via Instagram that she had to abruptly exit the last two shows on the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023, in which she had been performing as a special guest alongside her musician husband.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee arrive at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," she wrote in a post addressed to their Jakarta fans, which she also shared on her Instagram Story.

The American Idol star continued: "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return someday and perform for you all."