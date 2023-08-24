Katharine McPhee and David Foster gave their first musical performance following the death of their son's nanny.

The duo appeared at a private event in Ravello, Italy, dressed in white, and were accompanied by actor Erich Bergen, who appeared with McPhee in the musical Waitress.

"Singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs in Italy just seems appropriate. So great to perform with my friends @davidfoster @katharinefoster and @thelondonessentials," Bergen, who played Bob Gaudio in the 2014 film Jersey Boys, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

A car accident claimed the life of McPhee and Foster's nanny on Aug. 9, after allegedly being hit by an 84-year-old woman driving a RAV4 at a Toyota dealership in San Fernando Valley, Calif. She was reportedly trapped underneath the vehicle and pulled 20 feet.

The driver did not suffer any injuries and is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

McPhee took to Instagram following the tragedy to announce that she would not appear in the last two shows of the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," she wrote in a post. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return someday and perform for you all."