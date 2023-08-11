Kate Middleton can now be called Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

The royal was given her new title on Friday by King Charles III, alongside eight other members of the family — including Queen Camila and Prince William — who were all given military appointments.

"Following His Majesty's Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty's reign."

Middleton's appointment comes with a special family connection. Her grandfather Captain Peter Middleton was in the Royal Air Force and reportedly flew alongside Prince Philip, according to Hello!.

The royal's grandmother, Valerie Glassborow, held a job at Government Code and Cypher School during World War II, which was used to decipher German codes.

"My granny and her sister worked here. It's very cool," Middleton said during a visit to the school in 2019. "When she was alive sadly she could never talk about it. She was so sworn to secrecy that she never felt able to tell us."