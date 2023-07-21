Kate Gosselin Responds to Abuse Allegations From Her Son Collin for the First Time - The Messenger
Kate Gosselin Responds to Abuse Allegations From Her Son Collin for the First Time

The mom of eight said her son has a 'distorted perception of reality'

Thea Glassman
Kate GosselinNoel Vasquez/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Collin Gosselin opened up about the alleged mistreatment he experienced while being raised by his mom, Kate Gosselin. 

During an episode of Vice TV's The Dark Side of the 2000s, he claimed that she placed him in a mental health institution because he spoke up about her "abusive" behavior.

Kate responded to her son's allegations in a July 21 statement to PEOPLE, refuting Collin's claim.

"My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years," she said. "For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs." 

The mom of eight claimed that her son has a "distorted perception of reality" and, throughout her care of him, she allegedly followed the guidance of a pediatric psychiatrist and his team of specialists.

"Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help," she added. "His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us."

In response to Kate's statement, her ex-husband Jon Gosselin's rep told The Messenger, "Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him. True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public."

For Collin's part, he explained to the Vice TV crew that his mom's decision to put him in an institution was because she didn't want him sharing what was "going on at home."

He added, "She caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn't be able to get the secrets out."

