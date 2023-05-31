The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

    Keanu Reeves isn't just a superhero on the big screen. The actor jumped into action for his co-star Kate Beckinsale during a particularly awkward red carpet moment.

    Beckinsale shared the sweet story in conjunction with her return to Cannes this year, recalling her very first time at the festival in 1993, when she walked the carpet for Kenneth Branagh's Much Ado About Nothing

    "I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," Beckinsale wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I didn't feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked."

    Beckinsale turned to her co-stars Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard once they arrived and whispered what happened. The duo quickly came to her rescue, holding down her gusset to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

    "Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked," the actress wrote.

    The kindness of Reeves has been one of Hollywood's best open secrets, with multiple accounts of the actor doing good deeds for others. In 2001, the Wall Street Journal reported that Reeves had "literally handed over part of his salary to other actors or crew."

    He has also been spotted helping John Wick crew move equipment and giving up his seat on the subway.

    There have also been multiple photos that show the actor being respectful with his hand placement while taking photos with women.

