Kat Graham and Director Darren Genet Break up One Year After Engagement

Kat Graham is sharing an update on her relationship status.
Close to 14 months after The Vampire Diaries star got engaged to director Darren Genet, the actress confirmed she is back on the market.
"Hey everyone," Graham wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life."
The couple's love story began in 2017 after they met on the set of The Vampire Diaries where Graham played Bonnie Bennett and Genet served as a cinematographer.
And although the pair tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, news broke in May 2022 that Graham and Genet were engaged after a romantic trip to Mexico.
"It was complete shock," Graham told People at the time. "It was Darren's birthday and we were just celebrating his birthday on the ocean with a nice dinner. He totally got me."
When asked to share her wedding must-haves, the actress kept her wishes small.
"Darren," she began, "my dog in a mini wedding dress, and my family."
