Karlie Kloss Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is a mom again.

The supermodel's second baby with husband Joshua Kushner arrived on Tuesday.

Kushner made the announcement Thursday on Instagram by sharing a photo of the baby but did not reveal the name or sex of the child.

Kloss, 30, unveiled her baby bump before arriving at the Met Gala on May 1.

"Baby's first Met," she captioned a photo of her rocking a sleek and black body-hugging dress. Pearls were draped around her waist and accentuated her baby bump. She also donned a long set of pearl necklaces, a nod to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was honored at fashion's biggest night with the theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The look was inspired by Lagerfeld's Spring Summer 1983 line for Chanel, she noted in a follow-up Instagram post that showed her striking a pose on the red carpet.

Kloss and Kushner also share son Levi, whom they welcomed in March 2021.

The Kode with Klossy founder reflected on motherhood during an appearance on TODAY last April and told co-host Hoda Kotb, "The moment he was placed in my arms — I literally cry by the way at commercials now, so I might cry right now — but I just had this moment of 'Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this."

"Everything changes," she added. "I think the last few years has changed us as well. But becoming a mom — I've become so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now. I'm always a multitasker, you know me, I'm doing a thousand things, but priorities just change.