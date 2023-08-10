Karlie Kloss Turned Up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour LA Finale on Wednesday
A source close to Kloss confirmed to The Messenger that she attended the Eras show Wednesday night along with a group of friends, including Mikey Hess and Misha Nonoo
The “Bad Blood” between former besties Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss may be over.
Kloss turned up Wednesday night at the final show of Swift’s six-night run at SoFi Stadium, suggesting any feud between the model and the singer may be over.

This comes after much speculation that the two close friends had a falling out.
The pair became fast friends after Swift famously name-dropped the former Victoria Secret model in a 2012 Vogue cover story, quipping that she wanted to “bake cookies” with Kloss. The model tweeted in response in January 2012, “Hey @taylorwift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :).”
The womance continued with the two posing in social media pics together and Kloss speaking up following Swift’s split with Harry Styles in 2014.
In 2015, Kloss famously made a cameo in Swift’s star-laden “Bad Blood” music video and appeared on stage with Swift and other model friends at the 1989 Tour stop in London's Hyde Park.
But by 2017, fans began to speculate there was a rift between the pair after Kloss’ name did not appear on the squad T-shirt featured in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, though in the press, insiders said Swift respected “Karlie so much for doing her own thing and being smart.”
In 2018, there was more speculation after Kloss referenced Katy Perry’s Swift diss track, but she later tweaked her post after Swifties piled on in the comments.
In February 2018, even Jennifer Lawrence wanted to know what was going on with the Swift and Kloss. During a Q&A to promote her film Red Sparrow, she said she was going to use her spy skills to get to the bottom of the possible beef. “I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth,” she said, adding that trying to figure out “what happened” is “keeping me up at night.”
In a profile in The New York Times that same year, Kloss said Swift was one of her “closest friends” and warned, “Don’t believe everything you read.”
In August 2018, Kloss turned up at Swift’s sold-out stadium Reputation Tour date in Nashville, posting on Instagram, "#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you 🖤."
But in March 2019, Swift penned an essay for Elle, writing, “It's sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you'll always keep the memories.”
More speculation arose when Swift was a no-show at Kloss’ second wedding celebration with husband Joshua Kushner in June 2019.
When Swift was at war with Big Machine, her former record label, and Scooter Braun, the music mogul claimed that he spent a “week of laughter” with Kloss in August 2019. This came after Swift called out Braun as a “manipulative bully.”
And finally, in early 2021, fans speculated that Swift was throwing shade at Kloss in the Evermore bonus track “It’s Time to Go.” In the song, Swift sings, "When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught.” In an Instagram post, she later revealed the song was “about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know?”
