An upcoming documentary series is aiming to analyze one of the world's most famous families with a new lens. House of Kardashian, premiering this fall, is a three-part series coming to Europe's Sky channel which “aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians," according to the network.

It will explore "their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet."

The series will utilize "exclusive, unseen archival footage" and feature an interview with Caitlyn Jenner.

“No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians," Sky continued. "To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others, they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.”

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Poppy Dixon, Sky's director of documentaries and factual, promised House of Kardashian will tell the story "behind how these women redefined the word 'dynasty,' all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed."

The filmmakers asked themselves a question on many people's minds: Is there anything new to say?

"As a filmmaker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners – arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood," executive Clare Cameron said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive."

House of Kardashian will premiere this fall in Europe. There is no word yet on a U.S. distribution deal.

In the meantime, season four of the family's Hulu reality series The Kardashians premieres September 28 on the streamer.