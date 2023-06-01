The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kanye West Sued After Allegedly Assaulting Photographer

    'He's going to have to pay the consequences,' Allred said in a press conference Thursday afternoon

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson, Olivia Jakiel and Elizabeth Rosner
    Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, is being accused of assaulting a photographer.

    In a new lawsuit filed Wednesday, the photographer, Nichol Lechmanik, alleged that she was in her car with her business partner filming outside a sports complex in Newbury Park, Calif., when Ye reached inside to grab her phone before "angrily" throwing it into the street.

    Lechmanik also claimed that Ye then walked around to the passenger side door where her business partner was also filming, causing him to lock the doors and roll up the window out of fear. The incident happened on Jan. 27, according to a complaint obtained by The Messenger.

    Gloria Allred, who represents Lechmanik, held a press conference on Thursday afternoon and detailed the allegations against the "Stronger" rapper. The lawsuit, which was filed in Ventura County, alleges that Ye's actions violated Lechmanik's constitutional right to pursue a lawful occupation as a professional photographer in California. The suit also claims that Ye has a history of assaulting photographers. 

    Gloria Allred Press conference on June 1, 2023
    Gloria Allred/Facebook

    Lechmanik and her legal team are suing the Donda artist for assault, battery, negligence and violation of her civil rights, and are seeking general, special and punitive damages. Additionally, they are seeking a court order to prevent Ye from interfering with photographers' rights in the future.

    "We are bringing this case because Nichol wants Ye to know that what he is doing to photographers is wrong and in Nichol's case, it was harmful to her physically, emotionally and financially," Allred said in the press conference. "Nichol wants justice, and that is why she filed her lawsuit against Ye yesterday."

    In a statement given to The Messenger, Lechmanik added: "He caused me so much fear that I have not been the same since then. His actions have interfered with my ability to work. Although I am not a world-famous artist as is Ye, I have just as much right to work as he does. He had no right to assault me, batter me, or cause me to be afraid to pursue my profession."

    It is not clear who is representing Ye to comment on his behalf.

