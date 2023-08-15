‘Drag Race’ Star Kandy Muse Explains Importance of Performing in Anti-LGBTQ+ Areas (Exclusive)

In the face of increased anti-drag legislation and with violence against drag queens on the rise, RuPaul's Drag Race All Star Kandy Muse knows it's never been more important to stay smart and vigilant.

During an exclusive conversation with The Messenger, the host of WOW Presents Plus' Inside the Producer's Studio explained how she has been forced to take special precautions on the road — especially in certain parts of the country.

"When we come to the smaller towns, especially the towns that have been at the forefront of all the backlash that drag was getting, you definitely come here with a bit of concern for your safety and for the safety of those attending your shows," the RPDR All Stars 8 runner-up said. "You just never know what people who dislike our community and our way of living are going to do."

However, Muse — who is currently touring with the Werq the World Tour — knows it's precisely in those potentially dangerous areas where her impact can be felt the most.

"We come to these places to put on the biggest production drag has ever seen," she shared. "The queer communities that come from smaller towns that don't have a sense of freeness in their community can come to our shows and feel like they can be themselves for the two hours that they're here."

Kandy Muse of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 attends 'Susanne Bartsch's' crowning extravaganza dance party at 3 Dollar Bill on July 21, 2023 in New York City. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

When approached about having her own digital show — with guests including Gottmik, Kerri Colby and Morgan McMichaels — the Season 13 runner-up knew what she had to do.

"I've always wanted to do a talk show of some sort," she explained. "When I was given the opportunity to have my own show, I said, 'Oh, we're going to do a talk show from the producer's side of things.'"

The experience was so positive that Muse has already started thinking about what might come next.

"Competitive television, I'm done with that for a little bit," she revealed. "I'm ready to move on to the next chapter of my career. I think Inside the Producer's Studio is a great starting point. Who know, maybe I'll be hosting the next red carpet. The possibilities are endless in this world."

New episodes of Inside the Producer's Studio drop Mondays on WOW Presents Plus.