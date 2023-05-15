The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kandi Burruss Jokes She’s ‘Almost Embarrassed’ About Her Behavior in RHOA Season 15

    Plus, Burruss reflects on her first Tony Award nomination

    Published |Updated
    Michael Gioia
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Scott Gries/Bravo

    Kandi Burruss isn't holding back this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

    Following the release of Season 15's explosive trailer — in which Burruss can be heard saying, "The only reason why I'm crying right now is because I can't choke your ass, bitch" — the RHOA star joked that she's "almost embarrassed about my behavior this season."

    "They were pushing my buttons. That's what I'm going to say," Burruss told The Messenger at the Tony Award nominees meet and greet earlier this month after she and husband Todd Tucker were nominated for being producers on the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

    In the latest season of the Bravo franchise, which premiered May 7, Burruss criticizes Shereé Whitfield's new relationship with Martell Holmes, whom she believes is an "opportunist," and finds herself consistently embroiled in drama.

    Read More
    Kandi Burruss, 'SWV &amp; XSCAPE: The Queens of R&amp;B'
    Kandi Burruss in "SWV and XSCAPE: The Queens of R&amp;B" (Alberto Rodriguez/Bravo)

    "Last year, because I did two shows back to back — I did the SWV & XSCAPE [The Queens of R&B] going straight into [RHOA] — I didn't have a break in between," she explained. "Therefore my stress level was on 10, and I wasn't taking any mess from anybody coming into Season 15."

    Of her co-stars, she added, "They were trying me from the moment that it started, and I didn't understand where it was coming from, but I was like, 'OK, you gonna get what you are giving… times ten!'"  

    While Burruss teased that she hopes to reunite with fellow Housewives at BravoCon later this year in Las Vegas ("Who doesn't wanna go to Vegas?" she asked), the reality star is spending time with the theater community as the Tony Awards near. (Due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the awards will reportedly not be televised as planned, though a meeting Monday will determine how the ceremony will move forward.)

    The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 stars Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross
    "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards-Ross in a promotional image for Season 15. (AB+DM/Bravo)

    Joining the producing team of The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, which played on Broadway through Jan. 29, was a particularly special moment for Burruss. 

    "The people that you grow up admiring… Samuel L. Jackson is on that list for me, obviously. And so it was just saying, 'Wow. To have an opportunity to work with him…' And I'm so excited that he's also nominated," Burruss said. "It just was like, unbelievable." 

    She added, "To be a part of August Wilson's legacy, it's crazy. You know, Todd always talks about [how] he went to August Wilson's plays with his mom when he was a little kid. To say we are producing one of his prized possessions, it's like, 'Wow.'"

    The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, are currently scheduled for June 11 at the United Palace in New York City. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.