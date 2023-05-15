Kandi Burruss Jokes She’s ‘Almost Embarrassed’ About Her Behavior in RHOA Season 15

Kandi Burruss isn't holding back this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Following the release of Season 15's explosive trailer — in which Burruss can be heard saying, "The only reason why I'm crying right now is because I can't choke your ass, bitch" — the RHOA star joked that she's "almost embarrassed about my behavior this season."

"They were pushing my buttons. That's what I'm going to say," Burruss told The Messenger at the Tony Award nominees meet and greet earlier this month after she and husband Todd Tucker were nominated for being producers on the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

In the latest season of the Bravo franchise, which premiered May 7, Burruss criticizes Shereé Whitfield's new relationship with Martell Holmes, whom she believes is an "opportunist," and finds herself consistently embroiled in drama.

Kandi Burruss in "SWV and XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B" (Alberto Rodriguez/Bravo)

"Last year, because I did two shows back to back — I did the SWV & XSCAPE [The Queens of R&B] going straight into [RHOA] — I didn't have a break in between," she explained. "Therefore my stress level was on 10, and I wasn't taking any mess from anybody coming into Season 15."

Of her co-stars, she added, "They were trying me from the moment that it started, and I didn't understand where it was coming from, but I was like, 'OK, you gonna get what you are giving… times ten!'"

While Burruss teased that she hopes to reunite with fellow Housewives at BravoCon later this year in Las Vegas ("Who doesn't wanna go to Vegas?" she asked), the reality star is spending time with the theater community as the Tony Awards near. (Due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the awards will reportedly not be televised as planned, though a meeting Monday will determine how the ceremony will move forward.)

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards-Ross in a promotional image for Season 15. (AB+DM/Bravo)

Joining the producing team of The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, which played on Broadway through Jan. 29, was a particularly special moment for Burruss.

"The people that you grow up admiring… Samuel L. Jackson is on that list for me, obviously. And so it was just saying, 'Wow. To have an opportunity to work with him…' And I'm so excited that he's also nominated," Burruss said. "It just was like, unbelievable."

She added, "To be a part of August Wilson's legacy, it's crazy. You know, Todd always talks about [how] he went to August Wilson's plays with his mom when he was a little kid. To say we are producing one of his prized possessions, it's like, 'Wow.'"

The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, are currently scheduled for June 11 at the United Palace in New York City. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.