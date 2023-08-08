Kandi Burruss Claps Back at NeNe Leakes’ Claim That She Lacks Star Power And Is ‘Not Exciting’ - The Messenger
Kandi Burruss Claps Back at NeNe Leakes’ Claim That She Lacks Star Power And Is ‘Not Exciting’

After her former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' co-star called her out, Burruss responded with a long list of accomplishments

Daniel Trainor
NeNe Leaks (L) and Kandi Burruss attend the Annual Mercedes-Benz + ICON MANN 2017 Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss has fired back at comments made by her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes

After Leakes said Burruss is "not exciting" and "not one person tunes in and believes" that Burruss is a "star" in an interview with former RHOA producer Carlos King last week, Burruss has responded.

"Regardless of what she or anybody else thinks about me," she told Baltimore's 92Q's The AM Clique Monday, "I'm just going to say it, I'm winning."

"I go hard or go home for everything that I'm a part of, every project that I'm a part of," Burruss continued. "If you say I'm boring or I'm not this, I'm not that, I've been continuing to win at things before she even thought about being on TV."

The Grammy-winning songwriter further insinuated that she must be doing something right, boasting, "I am the longest-running Housewife on any franchise. 14 seasons straight."

Regardless, Burruss argued that "when it comes to reality TV, one person cannot make a show," and her ability to lift up and support those in her inner circle is a major reason for her continued relevance.

"I'm okay with everybody around in my team shining," she shared. "Some other people want to shine by themselves. That is the problem when they think they're outshining everyone else and then they go outside everyone else and you see you aren't shining as bright."

In total, Burruss and Leakes appeared on 10 seasons of Atlanta together, and while Burruss didn't join the cast until Season 2, she said history speaks for itself.

"At the end of the day," she noted, "I've outlasted any OG on any Housewives cast."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

