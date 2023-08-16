Kaley Cuoco Says She Has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding 4-Month-Old Daughter - The Messenger
Kaley Cuoco Says She Has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding 4-Month-Old Daughter

Cuoco and her trainer shared the best tips on how to do a 'no-hands workout' for those who have CTS

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagicMatt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco, known best for starring in 8 Simple Rules, The Flight Attendant and currently voicing Harley Quinn in the adult animated TV series of the same name, revealed she has carpal tunnel syndrome.

Her personal trainer, Ryan Sorensen, shared a Rocky-esque training montage of Cuoco on Instagram doing a sweaty workout without her hands, while she noticeably wore braces on her wrists.

Such splints are commonly prescribed by physicians who diagnose CTS or can even be purchased over the counter. They help keep the wrist in a neutral position, which can reduce the pressure on the median nerve, thereby alleviated pain, numbness and other unpleasant sensations associated with carpal tunnel syndrome. 

"[Cuoco has] tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve… mostly due to holding the baby," her trainer shared. "So, other than laying off her workouts, we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work. Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses!"

"That's how you do it! No excuses!" Cuoco echoed at the end of the video, in which she confirmed that she was affected by holding daughter Matilda Carmine Richie, whom she and actor Tom Pelphrey welcomed in March.

