Kaley Cuoco, known best for starring in 8 Simple Rules, The Flight Attendant and currently voicing Harley Quinn in the adult animated TV series of the same name, revealed she has carpal tunnel syndrome.
Her personal trainer, Ryan Sorensen, shared a Rocky-esque training montage of Cuoco on Instagram doing a sweaty workout without her hands, while she noticeably wore braces on her wrists.
Such splints are commonly prescribed by physicians who diagnose CTS or can even be purchased over the counter. They help keep the wrist in a neutral position, which can reduce the pressure on the median nerve, thereby alleviated pain, numbness and other unpleasant sensations associated with carpal tunnel syndrome.
"[Cuoco has] tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve… mostly due to holding the baby," her trainer shared. "So, other than laying off her workouts, we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work. Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses!"
"That's how you do it! No excuses!" Cuoco echoed at the end of the video, in which she confirmed that she was affected by holding daughter Matilda Carmine Richie, whom she and actor Tom Pelphrey welcomed in March.
- Kaley Cuoco Got Carpal Tunnel by Holding Her Baby. So Have Other Moms
- Kaley Cuoco Knew She ‘Wanted a Baby’ with Tom Pelphrey When She Met Him
- Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog, Dump Truck
- Howdy Hollywood: New Studios Set the Stage to Boost Texas’s Entertainment Industry
- Sofia Mattsson Reveals She and Husband Thomas Payton Welcomed Baby Girl Last Month
- Ashley Tisdale Says Daughter Jupiter Has the ‘Sassiest Personality — Because She Gets It From Me’ (Exclusive)
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment