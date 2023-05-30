Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog, Dump Truck

Kaley Cuoco's family has lost a vital member: their dog, Dump Truck.

On Tuesday, the actress took to social media to pay tribute to her late furry friend and share some of their sweetest moments together.

"A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself," Cuoco began her post, which was accompanied by a series of photos of the pooch. "My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I've had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most."

The Based on a True Story star added, "You were as special as it gets and I'm so grateful we found each other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever."

The longtime dog mom recently became a real-life mom to her daughter, Matilda — whom she shares with partner Tom Pelphrey — in March.

Kaley Cuoco's dog, Dump Truck. Credit: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Pelphrey echoed Cuoco's heartbreak over their family's loss with some sweet snaps of Dump Truck as well.

"Heavy heart today," he wrote on Instagram. "We had to say goodbye to one of our pack. DUMP TRUCK aka Dumpy was kind of a legend. He ignored me for the first six months I knew him. But slowly, he let me carry him. Pet him. Give him 2nd dinner. Give him 3rd dinner. He would stay up late with me and we would do midnight snack."

"By the end he was my guy, and he let me hold him and cuddle him and he always gave me kisses," Pelphrey added. "He really was a special dog. What he lacked in size he more than made up for in personality. And in a house FULL of personality, Dumpy was 👑."

Cuoco is also a proud mom to other fur babies, including several horses and rescue dogs Ruby, Shirley King, Zeus and Miss Opal.