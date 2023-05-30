The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kaley Cuoco Knew She ‘Wanted a Baby’ with Tom Pelphrey When She Met Him

    The 'Flight Attendant' star and Pelphrey welcomed their first baby, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie, in March

    Charmaine Patterson
    Kaley Cuoco knew the moment she met Tom Pelphrey that she wanted to have a family with him.

    The Flight Attendant actress and the Ozark actor welcomed their first baby, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie, in March.

    In a cover story for Emmy Magazine published Friday, Cuoco confessed that before meeting Pelphrey last year at a party for Netflix's Ozark, having a baby "just wasn't on my radar."

    She added, "This was not a goal of mine. As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous — 'Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.'"

    Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
    Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

    "We both wanted it so badly," Cuoco continued, "which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We're not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn't wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away."

    Her real-life surprise served as inspiration for her character Ava Bartlett in Peacock's forthcoming series Based on a True Story.

    She recalled telling producers she was expecting and asked them, "What if this character was pregnant?"

    Cuoco added, "And they're like, 'Umm ...' And I'm like, 'Think really hard about it because maybe it's a really good idea — and it might be the only option.' They were looking at me, and I'm smiling, and they all went, 'Oh, my God, are you pregnant?' I'm like, 'Uh-huh.'"

    After they greenlit her idea, Cuoco noted that "they didn't change the character," adding, "The show is super edgy, and none of that changed because I was pregnant. I have belly shirts on, and I'm in my bra, and there are sex scenes, where we have my photo double come in. We had to build this amazing stomach for her."

    As for whether Matilda will become an actress herself, Cuoco told Emmy Magazine, "It's in her genes," adding, "I don't know how she won't. The child already thinks she's the star of everything."

